Nigeria Professional Football League club, Abia Warriors, have officially unveiled Brazilian coach Rafael Everton as their manager for the new season.

Abia Warriors unveiled the Brazilian at the Umuahia Township Stadium in Abia State.

Everton who once handled FC Ifeanyiubah had been announced as Abia Warriors new manager two weeks ago.

He takes over from former boss Abdullahi Biffo ahead of the new campaign.