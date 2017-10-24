BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Niamey For ECOWAS Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Niamey, the Republic of Niger to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.

The President left Nigeria this morning to attend the meeting which is planned to have in attendance other ECOWAS Task Force Common Currency member countries and he is currently in the meeting.

The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has earlier disclosed in a statement on Monday that “the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will also join the President at the meeting.”

Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

