BREAKING: EFCC Seals Maina’s Plaza, Properties In Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has sealed two houses allegedly owned by the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Reform Team, Abdulrahseed Maina in Kaduna State.

The two properties include a two-storey shopping plaza at number 2c Ibrahim Taiwo road and another one storey duplex at Katuru road all located in the state capital.

An official of the commission confirmed the sealing to Channels Television’s correspondent via telephone which took place today and further stated that five more houses in the state capital belonging to Maina were being traced and will soon be sealed.