BREAKING: Senate Set Up Committee To Investigate Maina’s Return

The Senate has on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the recently dismissed civil servant and former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

After its sitting on Tuesday, the Senate resolves that the Committee on Public Service and Establishment investigate how Maina got into the country after he left the shores of the country and trailing a report that he was on EFCC wanted list for about two years.

The Senate through the committee is also set to investigate how Maina was reinstated into Public Service and how he got promoted to the level of Director in the civil service.

Senator Akpan Bassey adds that the Committees on Interior and Anti-Corruption should be included to the committee carrying out the investigation.

Senator Olusola Adeyeye in his contribution said that the Ad-hoc Committee should include Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Committees on Interior, judiciary and anti-corruption, public service and establishment headed by the Chairman Committee on Public Service and Establishment.

Senator Alasoadura said, “We should not always duplicate the Executive if the Executive has ordered an investigation we shouldn’t order another.”

Some lawmakers in their contributions say the reinstatement of Maina into the civil service is an indictment on the Attorney General of the Federation.

This reaction of the Senate is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered the immediate disengagement of Maina from the Federal Civil Service and calling for a probe of the Federal Civil Service.