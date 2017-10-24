Fallen Power Cable Electrocutes Two, Starts Fire In Calabar

Two persons a woman and a 15 year-old-boy have been confirmed dead due to electrocution and properties worth millions of naira burnt down at Adak Uko, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Both persons were electrocuted in the early hours of Tuesday when a power cable fell to the ground, sparking flames which engulfed properties as well.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, and some victims who narrowly escaped being electrocuted is due to improper connections and negligence on the part of the power company.

A landlord, whose compound and property were razed by the fire, said that between August and September, they witnessed series of threats after a high-tension pole fell.

Complaints and reports made to the power authorities were ignored according to him.

Had appropriate action been taken, he believes the loss of lives and destruction of property would have been averted.

The electrocution occurred less than a year after a major tragedy occurred at a football viewing centre. Scores of fans watching a football game had been electrocuted when a power cable fell on the centre.