Giving Award To Ronaldo And Not Messi Hurts My Soul – Maradona

Updated October 24, 2017
Argentinian former player Diego Maradona gives an interview for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017, in London. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Argentina great Diego Maradona has admitted that it “hurt his soul” to hand the best FIFA Men’s Player Award to Cristiano Ronaldo and not to Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo won the accolade for the second year running on Monday, beating off competition from Messi and Neymar.

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy after winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2017 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. Ben STANSALL / AFP

Maradona and former Brazil international Ronaldo presented the award in London and afterward said it was painful handing over the trophy to the Portuguese.

Maradona also dismissed reports that he has a bad relationship with the Barcelona star, saying the love and affection between them are still intact.


