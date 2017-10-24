Maina’s Recall An Embarrassment To Us, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, who stated this on Tuesday in an interview with reporters in Abuja, described it as an embarrassment to the party.

“We are all shocked like any other person. It is almost unbelievable that such a thing can happen,” he said.

Maina was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his alleged involvement in the mismanagement of about N2 billion pension fund.

He had reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017 and take charge as an acting director in the Ministry of Interior.

Amid various resistance to the development from Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Maina’s immediate dismissal and demanded a full report of the circumstances of his recall.

Abdullahi, who said the reinstatement was unacceptable and also embarrassing to the Federal Government, however, commended the President’s decision.

He said, “We (APC) are all delighted that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken very decisive punitive action against those that are involved. We are also delighted that he has ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to this individual to be reinstated into the public office.”

The APC spokesman said the party was optimistic that those found to be part of the development would face appropriate consequences.

He also spoke on the reports of the probe into the allegations which led to the suspension of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

He said “Action will definitely be taken on them. I think we should just be kind and wait for the President to take action on that before we come to the conclusion that he has not acted.”