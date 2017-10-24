IGP Sends Special Unit After Vandals Of Electricity Installations

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has established a specialised crime prevention unit to curb the activities of electricity installation vandals in the country.

This was revealed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime Prevention and Community Safety, Mr Austin Iwar, who unveiled the unit as the Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response.

Mr Iwar, who spoke on the occasion of the deployment of vehicles to the unit by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, decried the increasing rate of vandalisation of electricity installations across the country.

He, however, warned vandals to desist from such acts and reiterated the resolve of the police to protect all electricity infrastructures from theft.

Details to follow…