President Buhari Congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ At 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ogun State-born businessman, Sir Kesington Adebutu, popularly called “Baba Ijebu” as he clocks 82 on October 24.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari heartily felicitated with the eminent philanthropist on behalf of the Federal Government and his family.

He commended Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy through his businesses, and the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians, especially the youth.

The President also lauded the business acumen, hard work and sheer determination which enabled the celebrant to rise from humble beginnings to currently sit atop a business empire.

He said that Adebutu’s philanthropic programmes, under the auspices of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, have made life more meaningful for less privileged Nigerians.

President Buhari described the donations made by the octogenarian, particularly to educational and religious organisations as “worthy of emulation”, saying such contributions have endeared him to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

He prayed that Almighty God grants Adebutu good health and long life to continue rendering selfless services to his fatherland and humanity.