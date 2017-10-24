Senate To Investigate Loans By ‘Etisalat’

The Senate is planning to vote on a motion to investigate the use of 1.2 billion dollars in loans taken out by 9mobile, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria.

If passed, the motion would mandate the Senate Committee on Banking and National Security to handle the investigation.

According to the lawmakers, the investigation would seek to forestall the impact of the debt crisis on foreign investment and hold defaulting parties liable.

There are reports that some 16 firms have submitted their expressions of interest to take over the company including Africa’s largest telco MTN, Ntel and privately held BUA group.