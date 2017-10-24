Southern Governors Agree On True Federalism, Devolution Of Powers

Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria after their meeting in Lagos on Monday have agreed on the devolution of powers and true federalism in the nation.

The Governors, at the end of the meeting, said they also resolved to collaborate with one another for the growth and development of economies in each state.

Speaking for the governors after the meeting, the host Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State said after extensive deliberations, they have also emphasized to put priority on security and lives and property of citizens of the regions.

READ ALSO: Southern Governors Meet In Lagos

The governors also resolving to work on effective linkage on good infrastructure across the 17 states in the region.

Governors at the meeting include Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Henry Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa State and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Governors of Cross River, Anambra and Delta were represented by their Deputies Evara Esu; Ikem Okeke and Kingsley Otuaru.

Also at the meeting, Governor Ambode was appointed as the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) while Governors Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa and David Umahi of Ebonyi States were appointed as Co-Chairmen of the Forum.

The Forum also scheduled the next meeting to hold in Port Harcourt on a yet to be announced date.