Al-Makura Rewards Victorious Nasarawa Amazons

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Tanko Al-Makura has rewarded the Nasarawa Amazons with a gift of N10 million for winning the 2017 Nigeria Women’s Football League.

He rewarded the team when he formally received the cup at the conference hall of the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

“What these queens have done for Nasarawa State is more than silver and gold. The prize is already embedded in the minds of all citizens of Nasarawa state and the only way we can express it is to show something tangible,” Governor Al-Makura said.

“I think we should recognise this by making certain pronouncements that will add a little comfort to what you ready have. It is for this reason that I say on behalf of Nasarawa State, with the good thing you have done – the joy you have brought to the minds of the people of Nasarawa State, I will like to give a small gift to the players and their officials of N10 million.”

The governor also approved a sign on fee of N38 million and the release of buses and utility vehicles for the female team.

“I want to assure you that we will commence the process of reviewing your emoluments very soon so that you will be able to access benefits that are about the same or more than what obtains in other states of the federation. I want to assure you that I have already signed the 38 million naira signing fees,” the Governor said.

“I have directed that all your vehicles, your buses, the cars for your coaches and all utility vehicles be given to all of you ”

He also commended their male counterpart, Nasarawa United for finishing second in the 2016 Challenge Cup and expressed optimism that they will also win this year.

The Nasarawa Amazons also won the Nigeria Women Premier League in 2014.