BREAKING: Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court
Former President Goodluck Jonathan fails to appear before Justice Okon Abang as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.
The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.
More details shortly…
