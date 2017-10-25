BREAKING: Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court

Channels Television  
Updated October 25, 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan fails to appear before Justice Okon Abang as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.

More details shortly…


More on Headlines

Buhari Cautions ECOWAS Against Single Regional Currency

Buhari Followed Due Process In Sacking Maina – Presidency

EFCC Seals Maina’s Plaza, Properties In Kaduna

Senate Sets Up Committee To Investigate Maina’s Return

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV