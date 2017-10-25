[Breaking] Metuh’s Trial: Judge Orders Bailiff To Serve Jonathan Summons

Justice Okong Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the court bailiff to serve the former President, Goodluck Jonathan with a summon within five days.

Justice Abang ordered the prosecution to persuade the Department of State Security (DSS) to produce the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki in court at the next trial which is October 31, 2017.

According to the judge, it will enable the summoned witness to appear in court to testify at the instance of Mr Metuh.

The former President on Wednesday failed to appear before Justice Okon Abang, in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

The Federal High Court had on October 24, 2017, ordered him to appear before it today, to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.

He is to appear as a defence witness in the suit filed by the Federal Government against Metuh.

Meanwhile, Mr Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki

Metuh’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu had earlier told the court that he would subpoena the former President as his defence witness during a session at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Ikpeazu said further that a letter has already been written to the former President Jonathan but he was yet to respond.