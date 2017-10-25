Buhari Shifts FEC Meeting To Thursday
The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting has been shifted by President Muhammadu Buhari to hold tomorrow, Thursday October 26th.
A tweet from the presidency’s handle @ngrpresidency says the meeting will focus on the budget 2018, which it says is now been finalised.
The Buhari administration has indicated it wants to return to the january to December budget cycle.
The FEC meeting usually holds on Wednesdays.
