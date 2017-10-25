Cate Blanchett, Demi Lovato Win Big At Instyle Awards

An array of Hollywood style icons turned out for the annual InStyle Awards Monday (September 23), with stars Cate Blanchett and Demi Lovato receiving awards for their contributions to red carpet fashion.

Blanchett was presented the Style Icon award by Taika Waititi, the director of her upcoming film, “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Lovato was honored with the Advocate Award for her very personal battle with bipolar disorder and her public advocacy for others suffering from the illness.

Others on the carpet included Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Kate Bosworth.