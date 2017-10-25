COAS Empowers IDPs In Adamawa

In a bid to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in the ravaged Adamawa state, the Nigerian Army has begun its bid of empowering the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

The initiative, according to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieu-Gen Tukur Buratai, is to provide a soft landing for the IDPs as they prepare to return to their host communities.

The COAS was represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division in Jos Brig. Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu.

The GOC, who addressed journalists at the National Youth Orientation Camp in Malkohi, said the campaign was for the IDPs in Yola-South Local Government area of the state, to flag off the distribution of the first batch of Empowerment items to the IDPs.

He said, “We have the task of winning the hearts and minds of the society by developing the economic capacity of Internally Displaced Persons through an empowerment initiative programme aimed at providing a means of livelihood for them.

“The initiative will provide a soft landing for the IDPs as they prepare to return to their host communities. As a security outfit, the military is mindful that the displaced persons will not constitute another nuisance to the society by engaging in nefarious activities to survive.”

On his part, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla who was a special guest of honour at the event applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for restoring peace in the ravaged North East.

About 200 IDPs are expected to benefit from this intervention as they prepare to return to their host communities to begin a new life.