Court Strikes Out Dasuki’s Application In Metuh’s Trial

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the application filed by Colonel Sambo Dasuki, insisting he must appear before the court as a defence witness in the trial of the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Justice Abang in his ruling struck out the application on the ground that Colonel Dasuki is not a party in the case before him and as such the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application.

The judge stated that entertaining the application will amount to an invitation to judicial anarchy.

He further noted all issues raised by Dasuki, through his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji had become academic, since the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the complaints.

“If Dasuki is dissatisfied, he should know what to do and where to go, but certainly not this court,” the judge added.

But the second witness, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, failed to appear before the court today, despite the court orders that he should appear to testify as a witness in defence of Mr Metuh.

The presiding judge has again directed the court bailiff to serve the former President, with a summon within five days.

Justice Abang ordered the prosecution to persuade the Department of State Security (DSS) to produce the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki in court at the next trial which is October 31, 2017.

According to the judge, it will enable the summoned witness to appear in court to testify at the instance of Mr Metuh.