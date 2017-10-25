Governor Al-Makura’s Meeting With Nasarawa Amazons In Photos

Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura on Wednesday met with the Nasarawa Amazons following their emergence as champions of the Nigerian Women Football League.

The meeting at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital, was a colourful one with the governor receiving the trophy won by the team.

During the meeting, the governor rewarded the women with N10 million for their heroics, announcing other benefits.

See photos below: