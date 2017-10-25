NEMA Receives 257 Stranded Nigerians

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) has received 257 Nigerians who were stranded in the course of a failed attempt to get to Europe through Libya have returned home voluntarily.

The returnees who are 241 women, four males, two children and five infants were also received by officials of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA in Southwest, Suleiman Yakubu told the returnees to embrace latest efforts by the government to redefine the new Nigeria by living in the country instead of seeking greener pastures where it doesn’t exist.

The returnees have been provided temporary shelter by the government before they will be reunited with their families.