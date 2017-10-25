Police, Navy Clash: Families Of Slain Policemen Get N2m

The Cross River State government has donated two million naira to families of the slain policemen and one who lost his eye during a clash between the police and the Nigerian Navy in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, handed over the money to the beneficiaries on behalf of the state government on Wednesday at the State’s CID in Calabar, the state capital.

Inuwa said the two women who lost a husband and the other, who lost her only child, are to get N700,000 each while the police officer who lost his sight would get N600, 000. The police officer, who is grateful for the offer, however, sued for the perpetrators of the incident to be brought to justice.

The gesture was in fulfilment of the promise made by the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, in solidarity with the families and victim of the unfortunate incident. This comes almost five months after the deadly clash between personnel of the police and navy in Calabar, the state capital. The clash, which occurred on May 30, was said to have generated from a disagreement between a police traffic officer and a naval officer at a checkpoint opposite the Navy Barracks in Akim area in the state capital.

The incident later resulted in a deadly riot in which suspected naval officers allegedly attacked a police divisional headquarters, killing at least two officers and injuring others after setting the facility ablaze.

This had prompted the state governor, Ben Ayade, to urgently convene a meeting with officials of both security outfits.

At the meeting, Governor Ayade condoled with the police and navy and promised to compensate the victims of the clash.