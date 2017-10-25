Police, Navy Clash: Families Of Slain Policemen Get N2m
The Cross River State government has donated two million naira to families of the slain policemen and one who lost his eye during a clash between the police and the Nigerian Navy in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, handed over the money to the beneficiaries on behalf of the state government on Wednesday at the State’s CID in Calabar, the state capital.
The incident later resulted in a deadly riot in which suspected naval officers allegedly attacked a police divisional headquarters, killing at least two officers and injuring others after setting the facility ablaze.
This had prompted the state governor, Ben Ayade, to urgently convene a meeting with officials of both security outfits.
At the meeting, Governor Ayade condoled with the police and navy and promised to compensate the victims of the clash.