Student Killed In Suspected Cult Clash

A yet to be identified man but believed to be a student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) has been reported killed by suspected cultists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The man was said to have been hacked to death with a machete at Osekita area of Iworoko-Ekiti in what some witnesses claimed was a clash of two rival cult groups.

Channels Television also gathered that the victim was allegedly shot several times before he was hacked to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the killing as a clash of rival cultists.

Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, said men of the State Police Command got wind of the clash but “by the time our men got there, they had macheted him to death.”

He said police have begun an investigation into the killing and would soon arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

But the body of the victim was reportedly left on the road after he was killed; a development some locals said might lead to reprisals and pandemonium in the community.

One of the students living in the community said, “at about 7:30 pm (Tuesday), we began to hear the gunshots and a pandemonium followed.”

“What we learned was that it was an ambush on the victim. His assailants caught up with him on his way and shot him after which they dealt him machete blows in his head. We are now living in fear because there may be reprisals.”