Three Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox Confirmed In Delta

Three suspected cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Delta State.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, said the suspected cases have been isolated and are currently under medical care at an undisclosed location in the state.

But he is insisted that they will await the result of a laboratory test to confirm if indeed the patients infected with the monkeypox virus.

Health officers in 25 Local Government Areas of the state have also been put on the red alert.