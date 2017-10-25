Two Killed In U.S. Campus Shooting

A gunman shot to death a student and his friend early Wednesday on a university campus in Louisiana, and then fled, officials said.

The shooting took place around midnight outside a dormitory at Grambling State University, a historically black public institution in the northern part of the state.

Grambling spokesman Will Sutton told AFP the victims were identified as Grambling student Earl Andrews, 23, and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, both of Farmerville, Louisiana.

Caldwell was not a student at the school.

“No one else (was) hurt,” Sutton added.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the shooting reportedly began after an altercation that began inside one of the dorms.

Classes and business were due to take place as usual.

“Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as schedule,” the school announced on Twitter.

The university is currently celebrating its homecoming season, with an American football game at which alumni are invited due to take place Saturday.

AFP