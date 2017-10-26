2019 Elections: NOA Sensitises Youths On Peaceful Conduct

Ahead of the political party activities to general elections in the country, the National Orientation Agency has urged youths in the country to embrace peace.

The Director-General of the National orientation agency, Mr. Garba Abari made this known on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo state capital during a one-day youth workshop.

Speaking on the theme, “Building a people of peace, inspiring patriotism and dignity of Labour among Nigerians,” he advised youths to and shun all actions and activities that could cause chaos in the country.

According to the Imo state Director of NOA, Mr. Vitus Ekeocha, the workshop is aimed at providing a platform for discussion with Youths in the state of the importance to collaborate with the government to achieve peace and political stability.