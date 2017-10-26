Abia Estate Agency Workers Protest Over 14 Months’ Unpaid Salaries

Employees of the Abia State Estate Development Agency on Thursday protested in Umuahia over the non-payment of their salaries for 14 months, and other issues.

Dressed in black and carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters locked the gate to the offices as they voiced their anger over the alleged misappropriation of funds by the General Manager, Ugonma Jimuno.

The workers also accused the GM of high handedness and refusal to work with the management and demanded her immediate sack.

The Chairman, Staff Welfare Association ABSEDA, Precious Akamadu, called on the state government to investigate the agency’s boss.

“For three days we have been here. The place is locked because of nonpayment of 14 months’ salary,” Akamadu said, adding that the workers have also not been paid leave allowances for three years and that no employee had been promoted in that time.

One of the protesting workers, Mrs Chinasa Emmanuel, lamented that situation had led to great suffering and appealed to the state government to come to their aid.

“We are up to 150 staff in this agency, 14 months’ salary not being paid has affected everybody. If you look at our faces, you will know that we are hungry and for some of us, our children have not been going to school. We want the government to come to our aid,” she said.

Attempts to speak to the General Manager were not successful.

As the workers were venting their anger on the streets of Umuahia, the Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in the state, Uche Obigwe, arrived at the scene to calm the tension and promised that the government will look into their matter.

“I know we have a listening governor, and he would find out the solution to the situation in this place. We met the governor on several occasions and we agreed that any management that is not doing well should be shown the way out. I want you to be calm; the issues raised would be resolved as soon as possible,” Obigwe said.