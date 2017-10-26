FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal

The Federal Government says it has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Thursday during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

Malami, however, decried the non-compliance attitude of some countries that are still holding on to stolen assets.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to recover more funds, having signed several treaties to facilitate the return of stolen assets.

More to follow…