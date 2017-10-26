FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal

Channels Television  
Updated October 26, 2017
FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal
File photo: Abubakar Malami

The Federal Government says it has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Thursday during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

Malami, however, decried the non-compliance attitude of some countries that are still holding on to stolen assets.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to recover more funds, having signed several treaties to facilitate the return of stolen assets.

More to follow…


More on Headlines

Salami Rejects Corruption Trial Monitoring Committee Appointment

PDP Lacks Moral Authority To Attack Buhari Over Maina – Presidency

Misau Names Aisha Buhari In Fresh Allegations Against IGP

Time To Open ‘New Page’ In Anti-Corruption War, Says Osinbajo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV