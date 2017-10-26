BREAKING: Robbers Kill Three Policemen During Ondo Bank Robbery

Three officers of the Ondo State Police Command have been shot and killed by a gang of armed robbers who attacked a bank in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the robbery took place at about 3 pm today (Thursday).

According to an eyewitness, the heavily armed robbers stormed the bank in three vehicles and blew the bank’s doors with an explosive device.

A detachment of policemen to the bank were said to have engaged in a gun duel with the robbers but unfortunately, three of the officers died in the encounter.

The robbers later escaped with an unspecified amount of money.

The Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, has already visited the scene.

He commiserated with the families of the slain officers, saying the command will release their identities after their families have been formally informed of the sad incident.

Joseph said that the command is on track of the robbers and appealed to the people to provide relevant information that will lead to their arrest.

He assured that that command is on top the security situation in the state stressing that the people should go about their lawful businesses without fear.