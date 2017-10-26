FEC Meeting Focuses On 2018 Budget
The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The weekly meeting which holds every Wednesdays was shifted to Thursday, October 26, 2017.
A tweet from the presidency’s handle @ngrpresidency, shows that the meeting is underway and the main focus is the 2018 budget.
The Buhari administration has indicated it wants to return to the January to December budget cycle.
Federal Executive Council Meeting Kicks off. Today's main Agenda Item is the 2018 Budget
Implementation of #Budget2017 continues #FECBrief
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 26, 2017