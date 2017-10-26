El-Rufai Seeks Refund Of Monies Spent On FG Roads

The Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has asked the Federal Government to refund to states, funds spent on Federal Government projects especially on repair and rehabilitation of federal highways across the country.

He appealed to the Federal Government to hand over such roads in the country to the state governments.

According to the governor, this will enable effective management and ensure the long-term viability of the roads.

He made this known when he received the Senate Committee on Works led by its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, at the Government House in Kaduna, where he also asked the Federal Government to speedy up the completion of the Kaduna eastern bypass road which was awarded since 2002.

He said that many roads linking the various parts of the country are in terrible condition despite the yearly budgetary allocations for rehabilitation of such roads and their poor state has continued to pose a nightmare to motorists and travellers.

However, members of the Senate Committee on Works were in Kaduna state on an oversight visit of some federal roads in order to see their condition and areas of possible intervention.

Some of the roads visited by the committee include the Kaduna-Zaria road and Kaduna Eastern by pass road which was awarded by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2002.

Leading the delegation is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya where he told the state governor the purpose of their visit.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai decried the deplorable state of federal roads across the country which he blames on the federal government’s inability to manage the roads.

The governor who said many states have spent so much to intervene on federal roads, however solicited the support of the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of the money the state governments spent on the repairs of federal roads in their domain.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Gaya assured that his committee will facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state governments in the construction federal roads. He also says the National Assembly will support states to take over federal roads for proper management.