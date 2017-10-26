Misau Names Aisha Buhari In Fresh Allegations Against IGP

Senator Isah Misau, the lawmaker who is locked in a fight with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has mentioned the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, in his fresh allegations against the police boss.

Senator Misau formally buttressed the allegations on Wednesday in Abuja when he reappeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics which is investigating the allegations he made earlier against the IGP.

The lawmaker, who represents Bauchi Central senatorial district, alleged that Mr Idris purchased two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for Mrs Buhari for personal use.

He said, “I still have some of those papers that the IG himself submitted to the court where the first lady (Mrs Buhari), through her ADC, requested for a Toyota Hiace and one Siena.”

“The same day that the ADC wrote, the IGP minute that she should be given two jeeps and it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the first lady should be given two jeeps,” he added.

Misau also accused Mr Idris of favouritism in the promotion and appointment of Commissioners of Police, as well as the illegal diversion of funds.

“The IGP is alleged to have diverted the funds provided under the 2016 Appropriation Act for the acquisition of Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) to purchase of luxury cars without virement and that he essentially runs the police like a personal property by applying police resources and valuable assets to personal use by his children and close associates,” he claimed.

The disagreement between both parties appears to be one that will not end soon as Misau’s reappearance before the committee comes six days after the Federal Government dragged him before a court in Abuja.

He was arraigned on Thursday last week before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and charged with five counts bordering on dissemination of falsehood and against the police, the IGP, and the Police Service Commission between August and October 2017.

The senator, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court granted him a bail bond of five million naira and two sureties, as well as fixed November 28 and 29 for trial.