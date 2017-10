President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 27, hosted some state governors at the Presidential Villa.

They include Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Geidam; Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.