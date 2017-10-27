Evans Arrives Court As Trial Reopens

Allege kidnap suspect Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans, and three others have arrived at the Lagos State High court Igbosere to be rearranged on a fresh charge, 7 count charge of conspiracy, attempted kidnap, attempted murder and murder.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo is also expected hear arguments on whether to quash the charges against him or proceed with the trial.

At the last sitting, his counsel Olukoya Ogungbeje had filed an application seeking to quash the charges against him.

In counts 1 & 2, the alleged mastermind, Evans, one Joseph Emeka and another Chiemeka Arinze are charged with the murder of Peter Nweke and Chigozie Ngozi who are said to be police officers attached to the Chairman of “The Young Shall Grow Motors”, Vincent Amaechi Obianodo.

In Counts 3, the defendants are charged with the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo while in counts 4 & 5, they are charged with conspiracy and the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo.

The offences were allegedly committed at about 22.00 hours on August 23, 2013, along 3rd Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.