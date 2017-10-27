INTERPOL Issues Fresh Warrant For Maina’s Arrest

The Presidency has said the international police, INTERPOL, has issued fresh warrant for the arrest of the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Programme, Politics Today, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the INTERPOL has also put Maina on their wanted list for his re-arrest.

“In fact, the Interpol just put Maina on their wanted list now. A fresh warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.”

Shehu also said Maina will appear in court to speak how Pension funds were mismanaged adding that many people who ought to investigate Maina were beneficiaries of the mismanaged funds.

“And all the cases – you know there are a number of ongoing cases in the country which he would have been a part of. Now he is back home, he is going to have his day in court.

“People just sat down and were receiving cash from that man, knowing full well that it was the police pension that he was sharing. People who ought to investigate him, who ought to send him to trial, beneficiaries of that heist. In the coming days, the President will decide and all of these things will come out,” Shehu said.

The presidential spokesman said Maina’s issue is being investigated from different quarters including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving seal off of some of his properties.

“The matter is being investigated from all fronts. The EFCC, for example, is discovering more and more properties and its officials are sealing them. They are also looking at banks and all that. In fact, this investigation will also touch some foreign countries.”

Speaking further on what President Buhari’s government is doing concerning Maina scandal, the presidential spokesman said the President has got all the reports needed for a detailed investigation into the issue and the President will take more decisions soon.

It will be recalled that Maina was declared wanted by EFCC for an alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

The anti-graft commission has recently begun a search for him again after his return into the country and immediate disengagement by from the Federal Civil Service by President Buhari.