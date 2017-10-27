Maina’s Case, A National Embarrassment – Senate

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi has described the controversial case involving the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, as a national embarrassment.

Maina was declared wanted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2bn pension’s biometric fraud in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

He reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017, to take charge as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior with his return sparking reactions and outrage.

“I think it is important for Nigerians to have answers to what exactly happened leading to this embarrassment, which if people say is a national embarrassment, I think they are correct, the Senator said, while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

He added, “here is somebody who has been declared wanted and suddenly coming back, not just coming back but coming back to even assume duty at a higher level than he left it. So I think there is quite a lot to ask and that brings me to one very interesting point.

“The fact that the civil service is the key pillar for which governance is anchored and any government that desires to achieve whatever goals and objectives it set for itself, must have a very virile and performing public or civil service.”

Also speaking on the allegation his colleague, Misau levelled against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Senate spokesman added, “The Senate was surprised and I think that explains why that motion by Senator Misau, which he raised on issues of urgent public importance was allowed.

“By our procedures, when you see that kind of thing, it shows there is a consensus of the entire Senate for it to allow that issue to be brought in using Orders 42 and 52 which allow you to come up with such kind of issue.

“I think the issue has been referred to committees so that they will look at everything surrounding what happened.”