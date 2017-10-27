Southern Governor’s Wives Meet In Cross River

Leader of the Southern Governor’s Wives Forum, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha has said governors across the country should assist their wives to actualise their different pet projects aimed at giving a facelift to humanity.

Speaking at the Government House in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital during a visit to the Governor, Ben Ayade, she said pet projects by governors wives also deals with core issues of those who are challenged.

The Southern Governor’s Wives Forum also commended the Cross River State government for investing in the youths of the State through it’s developmental projects aimed at turning around the fortunes of the State positively.

Governor Ayade in reaction pledged the commitment of his administration to continually support policies that support women especially, the empowerment of the women to be self-reliant.

The host, wife of the State governor, Linda Ben Ayade led the team to the government house.