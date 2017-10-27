US Considers Catalonia ‘Integral Part Of Spain’ – State Dept

Updated October 27, 2017

The United States considers Catalonia an “integral part of Spain” and supports Madrid’s measures to keep Spain “strong and united,” the State Department said Friday after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence.

“The United States enjoys a great friendship and an enduring partnership with our NATO ally Spain,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united.”

AFP


