Buratai, Ortom Attends General Malu’s Burial

The Nigerian Army led by the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai today, October 28, paid tribute to former Chief Of Army Staff, Late General Victor Malu as he is laid to rest.General Malu died at the age of 70 in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving medical attention.

He had battled diabetes and challenges of having a stroke since 2008.

The late General was giving a military burial at his family compound, in Tongov, Mbajima, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state.

See photos below…