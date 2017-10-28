Corruption Is Destroying Us, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that corruption is destroying the nation and jeopardising the future of the African child.

According to him, African children are possibly one of the most vulnerable groups in the world as a result of the seemingly unending poverty which has resulted in poor public health care, nutritional deficiencies and substandard education.

Former President Obasanjo spoke at a public lecture in Ibadan at which he was the keynote speaker. The lecture, which was held to mark the 14th anniversary of the Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Foundation, had the theme ‘Corruption and the challenges of the African child’.

He believes that a total fight against corruption can right this wrong and he has asked security agencies to work together with the judiciary to achieve credible results.

“Corruption remains our greatest socio-economic challenge and it is destroying us,” he said before quoting the Bible to buttress his view.

“God warns us in Proverbs Chapter 20 vs 4 and I quote ‘A just king gives stability to his nation. But one who demands bribes destroys it’. This illustrates that there is a nexus between corruption and instability. Corruption breeds instability, crime, insecurity, and generally inhibits growth and development. It underdevelops and kills.”

He, however, stressed that efforts to fight corruption in Nigeria would only lead to significant results if security agencies are strengthened and aligned with anti-graft policies through active collaboration of the judiciary.