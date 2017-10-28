Elections: NOA Urges Youths To Embrace Peace

Ahead of the political party activities set to commence in some states across the country, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has advised youths in the country should embrace peace and shun all activities that could cause chaos in the country.

Director-Generalneral of the agency, Garba Abari said this in Owerri, the Imo state capital during a youth workshop organised by the NOA.

Youths from different groups in Imo State were present at the event which according to the Imo State Director of the NOA is aimed at providing a platform for discussion with youths in the state on the importance to collaborate with the government to achieve peace and political stability.

Abari said it is necessary to call for peace and cooperation concerning the forthcoming elections in states like Anambra, Osun and Ekiti of which the youths are major stakeholders.

He also urged all political parties to ensure that campaigns remain peaceful and non-violent

The representative of the state government at the event, Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth, Kenneth Emelu, said NOA should improve the sensitization programmes and carry youths along in decision making.