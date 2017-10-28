EU Commits Over €100m To Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare

The Federal Government’s target to revitalise 10,000 primary healthcare centers, across the country by the year 2020, got some boost at the weekend, as the European Union redeem part of its €100m partnership pledge.

The EU had earlier pledged to the sum of €100m to Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare including the renovation of primary healthcare facilities across the country.

Ten thousand facilities across the country were renovated to provide better services to the grassroots.

Speaking at the official handing over of a primary healthcare facility in Gui village in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the European Union’s intervention is key, toward achieving government’s target for universal health coverage.

The project is also called the “EU-sign project” aimed at assisting the Federal Government to strengthen primary healthcare services and reduce maternal and child mortality

European Union Ambassador To Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, at the event said, “Efforts to increase capacity in the healthcare sector will amount to little if there is no sustained supply of vaccines to give to children and their mothers.”

