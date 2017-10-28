No Plan To Sack Primary School Teachers In Niger – Gov Bello

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello has said there is no plan by the government to sack primary school teachers in the state service.

The governor stated this after inspecting the newly established Niger State Professional Teachers Development Institute at Maraban Dandaudu, in Muyan Local Government area of the state.

He denied the reports that the state government is planning to downsize teachers in primary schools after he said many of the teachers in public schools, especially in rural areas are using fake certificates.

The Niger state government is embarking on establishing Professional Teachers Development Institutes in all the three senatorial districts of the state to help in producing qualified teachers in public schools.

The first of such institute has been established at Mararaban Dandaudu in Munya Local government area.