Obiano Takes Election Campaign To Anambra Business Owners In Lagos

Ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Governor Willie Obiano, has taken his re-election campaign to two business districts in Lagos to solicit the support of Anambra businessmen in the state.

Obiano on Friday met with Balogun Business Association at Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos, and traders in Alaba International Market, Ojo Alaba.

He spoke about events in Anambra calling for support from the indigenes doing business in Lagos. He asks them to help sustain the ongoing development in Anambra saying when other states were in a recession, Anambra never experienced a recession.

“One important thing I want us to know is that in Anambra we have a lot of activities going on and even when other states were in a recession, Anambra state didn’t experience it because we generate over N1 billion monthly and that has been stimulating the economic activities of the state which is of great importance.”

Obiano said the apart from generating N1billion monthly, Anambra also pay workers salaries promptly.

“Another reason why Anambra did not go into recession is that we pay salaries as at when due, exactly on the 25th of every month. Another important thing is that in Anambra state, work is in progress. The largest electronics market in sub-Saharan Africa will be built in Anambra, including our airport projects.”

The governor went on the campaign in Lagos alongside his campaign committee team led by the Chairman, Victor Umeh.