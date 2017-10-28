Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 17 Years Together

Actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli, are celebrating 17 years of being happily married.

The couple took to Instagram to express their love for each other as well as gratitude for how far they’ve come.

Coupled with heart-warming messages, they shared throw-back photos of each other in what one can describe as their days of humble beginning.

The couple is blessed with three boys.