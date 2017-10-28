Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 17 Years Together
Actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli, are celebrating 17 years of being happily married.
The couple took to Instagram to express their love for each other as well as gratitude for how far they’ve come.
Coupled with heart-warming messages, they shared throw-back photos of each other in what one can describe as their days of humble beginning.
Started from the bottom…Happy 17th anniversary baby @nnamdioboli. We are far from perfect but we are perfect for each other. Thank you for loving the imperfect me so perfectly. Thank you Lord for keeping us. Love you Nnamdi always and forever. Words are not enough…forever beckons #Unstoppable #Grace #LoveLivesHere ❤️
17 YEARS LATER And you’re still the one I love ❤️ If it was easy, everyone would be doing it If it was horrible, no one would’ve done it If it was of man alone, success would be unattainable If it is of God, success would be inevitable We didn’t get this far because of our education or astuteness We didn’t build a beautiful home and raise lovely children because of our parental skills or resourcefulness We are two flawed people who accept that unless the Lord builds the house we labour in vain We know that if it were up to us alone, without God’s grace, none of this could we sustain I love you Mrs Oboli, my wife, my best friend, my love for life ❤️❤️❤️ I cherish you as God’s gift to me on this 17th anniversary of when God made you my wife ❤️❤️ #happyanniversary #MyWifeAndI #loveyouforlife
The couple is blessed with three boys.