Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 17 Years Together

Channels Television  
Updated October 28, 2017

Actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli, are celebrating 17 years of being happily married.

The couple took to Instagram to express their love for each other as well as gratitude for how far they’ve come.

Read Also: Omoni Oboli Thankful As She Escapes Fire Accident

Coupled with heart-warming messages, they shared throw-back photos of each other in what one can describe as their days of humble beginning.

17 YEARS LATER And you’re still the one I love ❤️ If it was easy, everyone would be doing it If it was horrible, no one would’ve done it If it was of man alone, success would be unattainable If it is of God, success would be inevitable We didn’t get this far because of our education or astuteness ‍‍‍‍ We didn’t build a beautiful home and raise lovely children because of our parental skills or resourcefulness We are two flawed people who accept that unless the Lord builds the house we labour in vain We know that if it were up to us alone, without God’s grace, none of this could we sustain I love you Mrs Oboli, my wife, my best friend, my love for life ❤️❤️❤️ I cherish you as God’s gift to me on this 17th anniversary of when God made you my wife ❤️❤️ #happyanniversary #MyWifeAndI #loveyouforlife

A post shared by Nnamdi Oboli (@nnamdioboli) on

The couple is blessed with three boys.


More on Entertainment

Omoni Oboli Thankful As She Escapes Fire Accident

George Michael Tops UK Charts Again After 27 Years

My Voice Is A Selling Point For ‘Green Light’ – DJ Cuppy

Eminem Wins Copyright Case Against NZ

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV