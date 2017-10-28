Police Arrest Suspected Highway Robbers, Kidnappers In Abuja

The police have arrested some suspected notorious kidnappers and armed robbery gangs terrorising travelers on Abuja – Kaduna highway and Kano – Jigawa – Kaduna states.

The police public relations officer in Abuja, CSP Jimoh Moshood in a release on Friday said the arrest was made consequent to the strengthening of Operation Absolute Sanity with additional personnel and Modern Crime Detection and Fighting Equipment by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He said police is set to tackle and deal with the emerging gangs of kidnappers on Abuja – Kaduna Highway who “usually move in from other states in the North East such as Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi to Kaduna – Abuja Highway and kidnap innocent travellers and after collection of ransoms move back to those states earlier mentioned.”

Moshood said the suspects were responsible for the killing of a renowned Lawyer and kidnap of his wife, after allegedly receiving the payment of ransom.

The suspects are: Adamu Tukur ‘M’ 25 years, Ahmadu Bala ‘M’ 30yrs, Bello Sule ‘M’ 29yrs, Hamza Sulaiman ‘M’ 29yrs.

Others are Sulaiman Abubakar ‘M’ 25yrs, Adamu Tukur ‘M’ 25yrs who allegedly negotiated and collected the ransom, Nuhu Ahmadu ‘M’ 30yrs said to have carried the victims into the bush with his motorcycle and supplied foodstuff for his gang members.

Moshood said the Police team who trailed and arrested the suspects in their hideouts and camps located around toll gates, Kakau, Sabon Gayan and Rijana axis on Abuja – Kaduna Highway, where they were hiding.

Weapons recovered from the suspects include AK47 Rifle, a motorcycle used for the kidnap attack, cutlasses, sticks, charms and 30 rounds of AK47 Ammunition.