Katsina Govt Promises To Empower Less Privileged Women

The Katsina State government has restated its commitment to assist the less privileged women in the state to become self-reliant.

The governor, Aminu Bello Masari, made this known while disbursing financial support to the less privileged women amidst patients drawn from the 34 local government areas of the state.

Governor Masari states that the current administration under the empowerment program had empowered over 500 destitute so that they can have means of livelihood.

Masari while urging the beneficiaries to use the little empowerment to establish the business that can support their daily living and that of their children advised them to remain strong, focus and future looking.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Badiyya Hassan noted that a total of 20 million naira is committed to this third phase of the project.

According to the commissioner, a total of 2000 women have so far been empowered across the state under the three phases of the program.

It could be recalled that the beneficiaries do bring request on various needs bordering on health, education, empowerment and disasters among others.