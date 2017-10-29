Liberia Ruling Party Contests Result Of Presidential Vote

Updated October 29, 2017
A ballot paper at a polling station in Monrovia during presidential and legislative elections. 
ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

Liberia’s ruling party on Sunday announced a formal complaint against the electoral commission over the outcome of the October 10 presidential poll, days before a runoff involving its candidate, Vice-President Joseph Boakai.

A statement released by the Unity Party and two other parties called for “a logical legal conclusion as quickly as permissible under Liberian law,” citing “widespread and systematic fraud (and) incompetence” that prevented legitimate voters from casting ballots.

The statement also accused incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, also of the Unity Party, of “interfering” with the election by meeting polling officials at her residence.

AFP


