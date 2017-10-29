Obiano Urges Indigenes In Lagos To Participate In Polls

Ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State, the state Governor, Willie Obiano has enjoined its residents in Lagos to be part of the development of their home state by participating on November 18.

He made this appeal while joining his people to mark the Anambra Cultural day in Lagos organized by the Association of Anambra State Development Union (AADU) at the National Stadium.

The event was organized to unite the people of the state in the diaspora as well as freshen the memory of the people of the goings on at home, where Mr Obiano also reeled out the giant strides of his administration and urged them to support the sustenance of good governance through his re-election.

The Pitch Practice section of the stadium in Surulere is the event center that drew one hundred and seventy-nine communities of indigenous men and women to discuss matters affecting their welfare.

The state’s Chief Executive had in his speech briefed his people them about state’s Airport city project to be completed in three years’ time, the agricultural revolution that has led to the export of vegetable and yam to the United Kingdom among several others.