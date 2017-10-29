Ortom Seeks Military’s Intervention In Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appealed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai for military’s intervention as the state is set to ban open grazing beginning from November 1st, in the face Miyyeti Allahs’ war threats.

Governor Ortom made this call during the burial of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Victor Malu at Tse-Adoor, Katsina-Ala Local Council of Benue state, where General Burutai led the military hierarchy to pay their last respect.

General Burutai who conducted the military internment ceremony, described Late Victor Malu as a soldier who fought to restore peace in Liberia, promising to reward his people by protecting them from external aggression.

Governor Samuel Ortom arriving Tse-Adoor community, joining the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai and the family of Late General Victor Malu to pay their last respect.

Also at the burial was the former governor, Mr Gabriel Suswam, Generals Kenneth Minimar and Azubuike Ihejirika, both retired Chief of Army Staff.

The homilist, Reverend Terseer Shagba charged leaders on responsible leadership which governor Ortom catches-in on to appeal for military support against herdsmen threats.