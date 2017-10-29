Police Parade Suspected Criminals In Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command says, the Command has made tremendous achievements in crime fighting, crime prevention and control as well as, ensuring the maintenance of law and order across the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa made this known while parading over seventy suspects with assorted arms and ammunitions at the State CID headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

This, is according to the Nigeria Police a practical claim to give account of their activities in its efforts to sustain an intelligence driven crime society across the State which is, a tourist hub of the federation.

The suspects, numbering over seventy are facing criminal charges including, Murder Charges, Armed Robbery, Defilement, Attempted kidnapping, Cult activities, fraudulent activities on the internet among several charges.

Parading them, CP Inuwa averred that, it is the Command’s determination to squarely surmount the daunting security challenges across the State especially as the yuletide period approaches.

He stated that, the command will leave no stone unturned in its efforts towards ridding the state of the activities of miscreants and thereby warned all criminals and their collaborators to steer clear, as they too will not be spared.

According to the CP, the age bracket of these suspects seems to be worrisome to residents in the State as this calls for questioning.

He added that youths are advised to seek better means of livelihood other than crime.

The Cross River State CID, Osular Ikpali also launched bail is free campaign to further enlighten the public on this development.

The command says, any police officer that demands payment for bail should be reported immediately.